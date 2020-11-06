Loretta Mary Hogan

Loretta graduated from Pawling High School in 1942 and was a graduate of Sarah Whiteley's New York Secretarial School in New York City. After their marriage, she and Gene moved to Waterbury, Connecticut and started a family. In 1956 they moved to Mattoon where Gene helped open the Anamet Plant. When her children were young, Loretta volunteered at their school and church. She and Gene enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques. Loretta was a bookkeeper at their furniture restoration business. She sewed many cross-stitch pictures that were gifted to family members. She shared her love of fashion with her daughters and granddaughters on many shopping sprees. Loretta will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a loyal friend. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care they provided Loretta.