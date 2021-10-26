 Skip to main content
Lori Ann Steevens

Lori Ann Steevens

MARTINSVILLE — Lori Ann Steevens, 58, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday October 24, 2021 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, followed by her funeral at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Lori was born August 1, 1963, in Charleston, daughter of Norman and Dorothy Joyce (Sexson) Adkins. She married John Eugene Steevens, Jr., May 20, 2011, at Fox Ridge State Park; he survives. Also surviving are her children: Brandy (Bryan) Flood of Charleston, Dusty (Jeff) Karrick of Lerna, Nickole Evans (special friend Jonathan Donley) of Charleston, and Ashley Hunt (special friend Kenneth Arthur) of Charleston. One sister, Mary Garman of Colorado; one brother, Max Adkins of Charleston; as well as nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Kenny Adkins.

Lori was a waitress at the Westfield Cafe and had attended the Martinsville United Methodist Church.

