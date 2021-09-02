MATTOON — Lorraine Lathrop, age 91, of Mattoon passed away on August 30, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

She was born Lorraine Goski on June 24, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. Lorraine grew up in Washington, DC with her mother, Ruth and adoptive "Daddy," Harry Amsterdam. While attending Goucher College in Baltimore, MD, she met her future husband, Wendell Lathrop during a summer session at the University of WI, Madison. They were married June 14, 1952, and she moved to his home area in Illinois. In 1957 they relocated to Mattoon, where he began a career with Mass Mutual. Lorraine raised four children: Diane Lathrop (Mic Keigley) of Mattoon, IL, John Lathrop of Vanadium, NM, Suzanne Lathrop (Brian Compton) of Bellingham, WA and Carole Genta (Tim) of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Alexandra Genta Kiest (Josh), Nicholas Genta and Coby Upton all of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Vivian and Owen Kiest. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband and great-granddaughter, Violet Lorraine Kiest.

Lorraine took great pride in keeping the family home in tip-top shape. She was a vibrant, intelligent woman who was a fierce advocate for women's issues. Lorraine was a lover of performing arts and very artistic herself. She was also the best mother a kid could ever hope for. Lorraine was always there for her family and has already been greatly missed as her dementia progressed the past few years. She lives on in us and we will always love her so.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.