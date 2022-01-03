DECATUR — Louis Flemings, 73, passed away January 1, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born October 2, 1948 in Decatur. He worked at ADM as an operator, and later was a truck driver to finish his working years. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Flemings (Mary) of Missouri, TX; sister, Georganne Carnahan (Joe) of Decatur, IL; son, Jason Flemings of Jefferson City, MO and daughter, Shelly Reynolds, Decatur, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Flemings, Earl Flemings, Clyde Flemings, Gerarld Flemings, Patty Lavon Flemings and Mary Newberry.
Cremation was provided by Central Cremation Center, private services will
be scheduled at a later date.
