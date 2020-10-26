Louise (Jessie) Kramer

Louise was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she found peace and solitude in faith and fellowship. She was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club, Moose Lodge 803, and Union of Hairdresser's Association. Before becoming a self-employed licensed beautician out of her home, Louise worked as a sales associate for a dress shop in Charleston, SC, Emmunds Jewelry, and then as a payroll clerk at Brown Shoe Factory in Mattoon, IL. Louise treasured many lifelong friendships made during countless hours pampering clients in her basement. In the 1970's, she obtained her insurance license, selling Aflac insurance on her days off.

Always one to socialize, Louise enjoyed dining out, traveling to South Carolina and Gatlinburg, TN, and keeping company with friends and family. In time of relaxation, she liked to watch soap operas, Netflix series, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Louise will be lovingly remembered for her confident and fiery personality. She truly was one of kind.