Louise Kurr

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Finney officiating. Burial will follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Louise was born December 15, 1928 at Westfield, Illinois, daughter of Loy Clone and Lydia Belle (Harrison) Finney. She married Claude William Kurr, January 21, 1955 at Angola, IN. He preceded her into Heaven, January 12, 2003. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Iris Oakley, and her children, Robert and Angela, all of Avon, IN, and cousins on both sides of her family. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leon L. Finney and Leland D. Finney.