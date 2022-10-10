Jan. 7, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2022

MATTOON — Lourdine Webb, age 93, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:55 PM, Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in her memory will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Lourdine was born January 7, 1929, in Springfield, IL to the late Kathlene Armitage. She married Dr. Robert D. Webb in Springfield, IL on June 17, 1950, he preceded her in death October 5, 2015.

She is survived by two children: Linda S. Culberson of Shelbyville, IL, Robert D. Webb, Jr. and significant other Joan Villa of White Heath, IL; four grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Pickerill and husband Alan of Petersburg, IL, Melissa W. Peavler and husband Jack of Shelbyville, IL, Antonia Webb and husband Jon Michael Moore of Columbus, OH, Alexandra Webb of Columbus, OH; three great-grandchildren: Katherine Pickerill and fiance Jordan Groennert of Trenton, IL, Jack Pickerill of Petersburg, IL, Ryne Peavler of Shelbyville, IL. She was preceded in death by one brother, James Armitage.

Lourdine received her Bachelor of Education from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL and her Master of Education from the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO. As a high school English teacher, she dedicated her career to the growth and success of her students at the various schools in which she taught, including Pawnee High School in Pawnee, IL, Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, IL, Neoga High School in Neoga, IL, and Pana High School in Pana, IL.

In 2005, Mrs. Webb and her husband Dr. Robert Webb were selected as International Scholars by Rotary International. Together they traveled to Thailand where he served as a visiting Professor at the University of Chiang Mai.

For several years Lourdine served as a board member for the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 of Mattoon, IL. She was an avid supporter of the Mattoon Community and volunteered countless hours of her time and services to the American Red Cross Food Bank of Mattoon, IL, LifeSpan Center, Coles County Council on Aging, and in her earlier years, the Bagelfest of Mattoon, IL.

She enjoyed reading books, playing piano, and traveling internationally with her husband. However, her love, loyalty, and the memories she created with her family will be forever cherished.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Dr. Robert and Lourdine Webb Piano Scholarship Fund c/o EIU Foundation, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston, IL 61920 or to the Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.