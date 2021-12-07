WINDSOR — Lowell W. Shouse, 97, of Windsor, IL, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL, with his wife, Zelma and son, Larry by his side.

Funeral services honoring his life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson, IL, with interment following in Stewardson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 North Oak Street, Windsor, IL. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the donor's favorite charity. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Lowell was born on February 18, 1924, in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Ray and Charlotte (McKinney) Shouse. The family relocated to Mattoon, IL, when Lowell was six-years-old, there Lowell attended school in the Mattoon Community School District. He entered active duty in the United States Army on June 30, 1943. He served three years in battles and campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe until January 1, 1946, when he was honorably discharged.

Lowell's working career began when he was nine-years-old at Mrs. Cox Grocery in Mattoon, IL. His early career path led him to many jobs including truck driver, garage mechanic and Young's Radiator. He started working at General Electric in 1948. He worked up to Supervisor of Production, retiring after nearly 40 years of dedicated employment.

Lowell was a hard-working family man who could fix almost anything. He loved conversing with everyone he met and enjoyed reminiscing about old times. He entertained his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by imitating a variety of animal sounds. He also liked watching old western movies, dancing and golfing with his many golf buddies. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, GE Quarter Century Club and Sullivan Country Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Zelma (Friese) Shouse, whom he spoiled throughout their 69 years together. He is also survived by his loving son, Larry (Judy) Shouse; three wonderful grandchildren: Jeremy Shouse, Krista (Tony) Evans and Andrea (Erik) Streff; three precious great-grandchildren: Jake Evans, Allyson Evans and Lachlan Streff; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Linda) Friese, Maurine Lugar, Carol Glenn, Nelda (Ronald) McCoy, Beverly Friese and Janet Friese; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ray and Charlotte; sisters: Virginia (Harlan) Walker, Pauline (Glen) Rymer, Lorene (Richard) Armstrong, Mary (Robert) Vogel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Maxine (Donald) Doeding, Kenneth Lugar, Ronald Friese and Dean Glenn.

