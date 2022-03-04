LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Lucille Margaret "Lucy" Barber, 89, of Lexington, KY, passed away at home March 2, 2022, surrounded by family.

Born March 10, 1932, on the family farm at Nokomis, IL, she was the daughter of the late Oscar A. and Maggie Mindrup Hoehn. She married Glen C. "Jack" Barber of Sullivan, IL, April 23, 1960, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Nokomis, and he survives.

Lucy was employed in the systems engineering office at the Decatur Signal Depot in Decatur, IL. She met Glen in 1958, when he received his discharge from the Army after serving in Germany and France and then went to work at the Decatur Signal Depot. In 1961 they transferred to the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot, Lexington, KY. After thirty-four years of service with the Department of Defense, Lucy retired as a computer systems analyst with the U.S. Army Materiel Readiness Support Activity.

In retirement she volunteered in the library at Mary Queen School and then for several years in the kitchen at Lexington Catholic High School.

Throughout their nearly sixty-two years of marriage they traveled extensively, usually with family to all fifty states, most of Canada, fourteen European countries and several cruises. They especially loved the western states for hiking and rodeos. Back home in Lexington, they loved the Thoroughbred Racing at Keeneland Race Course.

Other survivors include one son, Glen F. Barber of Lexington; a daughter, Patricia (Scott) Davis of Lexington; sister, Elizabeth Hoehn of Arcola, IL; brothers: Donald Hoehn of Nokomis, IL, and Everett Hoehn of Fillmore, IL.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Hoehn of Fillmore, IL.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 601 Hill 'N Dale Rd., Lexington, KY, 40503. Visitation will be Monday, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY, 40504.