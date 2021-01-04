TUSCOLA — Luke Bristow Simmons, infant son of Jason and Sara (Whitaker) Simmons of Tuscola, Illinois passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Luke was born November 29, 2020 in Urbana, Illinois, and spent his short life in the care of the incredible doctors and nurses at the Carle Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Sara (Whitaker) Simmons of Tuscola, Illinois; grandparents: Charles "Chuck" and Jodi Whitaker of Sigel, Illinois, Norm and Ruth Green of Mechanicsburg, Illinois and Lynn and Ina Simmons of Mason, Illinois; great grandparents: Sharon "Kae" Whitaker of Sigel, Illinois, Joe and Connie Loy of Effingham, Illinois and Noel and Georgia Simmons of Mason, Illinois; uncle and aunt, Adam and Karrie Potter of Stewardson, Illinois; and cousin, Zoie Potter of Stewardson, Illinois.

Luke is preceded in death by sister, Olivia Rey Simmons; great grandparents: George Whitaker and Walter and Mary Kreke; and great uncle, Gene Kreke.

Private Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of Sigel, Illinois with Pastor Earl Brown officiating.

Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga is assisting with arrangements.

