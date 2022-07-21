July 20, 1941 - July 19, 2022

CHARLESTON — Lula Ann Morris, age 80, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 7:20 PM, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Deacon Gene Uptmor will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Lula was born in Moline, IL, on July 20, 1941, to the late Herbert and Elsie (Brookeheart) Stout. She married Patrick John Morris in 1960 in Omaha, NE; he preceded her in death on December 12, 1992.

She is survived by her three children: Theresa "Terry" Turnow and husband, Darryl of Zion, IL, Charles "Chuck" Morris of Charleston, IL, Patrick "Pat" Morris of Mattoon, IL; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by two brothers.

Before her retirement, Lula was a longtime employee at Wal-Mart in Mattoon, IL, where she oversaw multiple departments. She had a keen interest in sketching and would often make drawings for her family. She was a great cook, enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, and collecting teddy bears.

Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be missed greatly.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.