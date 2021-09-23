ARCOLA — Lydia Mae (Diener) Miller, 100 of Arcola, died at 8:16 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at The Arthur Home.

Lydia was born in Moultrie County on October 21, 1920, the third child of Obed A. and Anna (Mast) Diener. On September 17, 1942, she married Milton L. Miller who preceded her in death on September 19, 2009.

Lydia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Sunnyside Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband, Lydia was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Katie Ann Borntrager, Henry Diener, Andrew Diener, Jerry Diener, Lucy Otto, and Emma Bennett.

Survivors include six children: Anna Viola (Robert) Nolt of Stevens, PA; Betty Lorene Nevels of Maryville, TN; Carolyn Jane (Rodger) Gingerich of Larkspur, CO; Dorothy Fern (Dwayne) Hartman of Harrisonburg, VA; Ellen Marie (Gene) Damoth of Kodak, TN; Floyd Allen (Marilyn) Miller of Arcola, IL; a foster son, Virgil Dean Gilbert (Shannon) of Staples, MN; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; a brother Dannie Diener of Arthur, IL and two sisters, Fannie Gingerich of Lovington, IL, and Mary Mast of Myerstown, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Otto Center in Arthur. Burial will follow at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 25, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Otto Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at edwardsfh.net.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Echoes Team, PO Box 555, Goshen, IN 46527 or to The Arthur Home, 423 Eberhardt Dr, Arthur, IL 61911. Designate on memo line: Lydia Miller Memorial.