Lyle R. Whitley
Lyle R. Whitley

LERNA - Lyle R. Whitley, age 93, of rural Lerna passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Private graveside services honoring his life will take place at Upper Muddy Point Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To see full obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

