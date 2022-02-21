MATTOON — Lynden Anthony Henning, age 85, of Mattoon, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral Mass honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lynden was born on November 5, 1936 in Effingham, the son of William and Kerry (Ridden) Henning. He married Marge Forsythe on May 20, 1972.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 50 years, Marge Henning; sons: Tim (Larraine) Henning and Kim (Norma) Henning; stepchildren: David Titus, Cheryl Titus and Dennis (Lynne) Titus; sister-in-law, Diane Henning; grandchildren: Brandon Henning, Matt Titus, Myles (Katie) Titus, Greg Titus and Kristi Titus. Lynden was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Henning.

Lynden will be remembered as a hard worker. He owned and operated Henning Asphalt Sealing and Striping Company for 45 years. He also served as Deputy Sheriff for Effingham County. Lynden was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and golfing. Most of all, Lynden cherished spending time with his family. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.