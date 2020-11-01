CHARLESTON — Lynnette Jane Lasky, whose friends knew her as Jane, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois. Graveside services, officiated by Rabbi Alan Cook, were held Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign, Illinois.

Jane was born December 21, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois where she grew up. Jane, who rarely mentioned her many accomplishments, received her bachelor's degree in history from Eastern Illinois University and went on to complete a master's degree in history from the University of Illinois. She subsequently earned a master's degree in library science from Eastern Illinois University.

Jane married Herbert Lasky on November 28, 1968 in Champaign, Illinois, and several years later they built a country home near Ashmore, Illinois. Jane worked at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library for a number of years before serving as Assistant to the Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Jane's mother, Geneva (Pasley) Harrod, and father, John Harrod, preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 52 years, Herb Lasky; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ella and Jon Cardon, of Manhattan, New York; and a niece, Marjorie Kaye, her husband, Josh Kaye, and their children, Maya and Noah, all of Brooklyn, New York.