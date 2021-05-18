M. Adrienne Thornburgh

CHARLESTON — M. Adrianne Thornburgh, 85, of Charleston, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at SBLHC.

The memorial service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street Charleston. Visitation will be one half-hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Five Mile House Foundation or the Daniel E. and M. Adrianne Thornburgh Scholarship, c/o EIU Foundation. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Adrianne was born September 14, 1935 at Allerton, Iowa, daughter of Charles A. and Nellie E. (Etheridge) Ames. She married Daniel E. Thornburgh, August 11, 1956 in West Des Moines, Iowa. He preceded her into Heaven January 13, 2011. Survivors include two children: Debbie Considine of Terre Haute, IN and Stewart Thornburgh and wife Lynette of Gurnee, IL; four grandchildren: Jennifer Considine, Macklyn Thornburgh, Zeke Thornburgh, and Nate Thornburgh; and four siblings: Carol (Raymond) Six, Connie Reszel, Cathy (Bill) Troutfetter, and Ed (Darlene) Ames. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Malcolm Thornburgh.

Adrianne was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa and did graduate work at Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois. Adrianne taught in the Oakland and Charleston School Districts. She had been active with the League of Women's Voters, which gave her the awareness that each person's vote does make a difference. Adrianne loved to play Bridge and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a former member and Past President of the Oakland Education Association and a former member of the Charleston Education Association. Adrianne worked alongside Dan all during his Rotary Club membership, but especially when he served as District Governor.