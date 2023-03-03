TOLEDO — M. Joann Burton, 81, of rural Toledo, IL, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Neoga, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the First Christian Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.
