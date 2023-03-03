Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the First Christian Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.