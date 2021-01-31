CHARLESTON — M. Therese Rardin, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at St. Charles Boromeo Catholic Church, Charleston, with Father Braden Maher officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. She has requested that there be no visitation. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Therese was born in 1932 in Charleston, Coles County, IL the daughter of George William Whalen and Florence Josephine (Heaney) Whalen. She married Charles "Short" Rardin on December 7, 1953 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He preceded her in death, February 11, 1992. She is survived by a niece and nephew she raised; Janet Rardin and Randy (Rhonda) Rardin and two grandsons Jim (Jennifer) Richardson and Josh (Charity) Richardson and five great-grandchildren. Her brother George R. Whalen (Janet), as well as several nieces and nephews: Danny (Sharon) Pearcy, Brenda Farris, Christina Pearcy, Deb (Rick) Branson, Connie Harris, Tammy (Ron) Popham, Steve (Jeannette) Shadle, and several great nephew and great nieces, also survive. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Pearcy and Mary Frances Whalen.