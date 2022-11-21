Dec. 20, 2017 - Nov.16, 2022

MATTOON 1 Madelin Anika Day, four years old, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma's dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.

She leaves behind her father, Mack Day of Mattoon; mother, Taylor West (Maverick Bowman) of Mattoon; grandparents: Tami West of Windsor, Sara Swift of Mattoon, Ralph Day of Neoga and Eddy Forrest of Pana; great-grandfather, Bill West of Windsor; great-grandmother, Kathy West of Windsor; great-great-grandmother, Edith Baker of Windsor; step-grandparents, Lori and Steve Bowman of Mattoon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL, 61957.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.