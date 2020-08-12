Madonna Jean (Stewart) Kallis

Madonna truly was a mother/grandmother. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren. Her friends were also an important part of her life. She was always known for baking birthday cakes and surprises to celebrate someone’s day. In her early years she worked at General Electric and Burger King as One job was never enough for her. She spent her retirement years at Brookstone Estates where she called the residents there family. She had a love for John Wayne and any other Western that came on television. She enjoyed country music and dancing as well. She made each day a reason to get up and be a better person in life. Celebrating other people made her the special person she was known for. She will be missed and loved by all that knew this giving lady.