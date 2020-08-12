MATTOON — Madonna Jean (Stewart) Kallis, age 91, of Mattoon passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Sanderson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Madonna was born on April 14, 1929 in Gays, Illinois the daughter of Charles and Edith (King) Stewart. She married Edward P. Kallis. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Survivors include her children, Karen Kallis, Tom Kallis, Debbie Kallis, Barb (Chris) Burrell, Bill (Chris) Kallis and Mike (Lisa) Kallis; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Cochran. In addition to her husband, Madonna was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Cathy Kallis; and brother, Harold Stewart.
Madonna truly was a mother/grandmother. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren. Her friends were also an important part of her life. She was always known for baking birthday cakes and surprises to celebrate someone’s day. In her early years she worked at General Electric and Burger King as One job was never enough for her. She spent her retirement years at Brookstone Estates where she called the residents there family. She had a love for John Wayne and any other Western that came on television. She enjoyed country music and dancing as well. She made each day a reason to get up and be a better person in life. Celebrating other people made her the special person she was known for. She will be missed and loved by all that knew this giving lady.
