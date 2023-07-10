Aug. 2, 1932 - July 6, 2023

RIVER FALLS, Wisconsin — MaDonna Lou Tyvoll, age 90 of River Falls, WI, formerly of Cumberland, WI and Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:45 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023,

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL with her nephew, Pastor Gary Nokleberg, officiating. A committal service will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

MaDonna, known to most as just Donna, was born August 2, 1932, in Mattoon, IL to the late Harry A. and Ethel M. (Hallett) Shores. She married Leonard F. Tyvoll, Jr. on April 12, 1953, in Mattoon, IL, he preceded her in death on April 4, 2002.

She is survived by three children: Kevin L. Tyvoll and wife Cynthia of Prescott, WI, Jeffrey A. Tyvoll and wife Gloria of Germantown, WI, Susan L. Butler and husband Daran of Shevlin, MN; two granddaughters: Megan Padgett, Hayley Letkiewicz and husband Justin; six step-grandchildren: Michelle Brakke and husband Chad, Rebekka Collins and husband Anthony, William Butler and wife Lynette, Isaiah Butler, Benjamin Butler and wife Alexa, Danilove Butler; one great-grandson due in November; and eight step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy A. Smith of Mattoon, IL.

Len and Donna moved to the family farm in Cumberland, WI in 1959 where they lived and raised their family. While in Cumberland they were active members of the First Lutheran Church and had many family and friends. After 35 years of farming, they returned to Donna's home town of Mattoon where she worked at Fred Smith Shoe Store until retiring.

Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon, IL and actively participated in many prayer groups, events, and services. She had a knack for making hand towels that she gifted to many. She loved to bake and her cookies were always a favorite treat for friends and family. Donna will be remembered for her kindhearted nature and loving disposition. She lived a life of service to others by visiting those that were alone or shut-in and making everyone feel welcome if they were new at church or in the neighborhood.

