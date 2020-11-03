MATTOON — Mae (Doak) Morris, age 91, of Mattoon passed away on October 31, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Paul Weber officiating. Please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mae was born on May 18, 1929 in Effingham County, IL the daughter of Erbon Samuel and Esther (Robertson) Doak. She married Arthur C. Morris on November 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2000.
Survivors include her brother, Erbon Doak; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Doak, Shirley Easton, Pat Hills and Betty Welch; brothers-in-law: Raymond Morris, Tony Morris and John Morris; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mae was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Noble Doak and sister, Avanelle Fiscus; and many special pets.
Mae retired from the Mattoon Police Department where she worked as secretary for many years. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.