CHARLESTON — Malora Emaline Cougill passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 103. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. A private burial to be attended by her immediate family will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's preference.

Emaline was born March 28, 1918, in Cumberland County, Illinois to the late Charlie and Maude (VanTassel) Vaughn. She married Oral Cougill on July 27, 1940, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Roscoe McDaniel Cougill (Sallie), Susan Jane Cougill and Sarah Jean Cougill; two grandsons: Chris and Andy; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded by her sisters: Mamie Carlen, Millie Ashby, Mona Gilbert and brothers: Thomas, Clinton, Albert, Nolen, Clive and Clarel Vaughn.

Emaline was a long-time member of the Jack Oak Church of God. She was an avid bowler, loved to play cards, and crocheted many lap robes to gift to the Danville VA.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Emaline's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.