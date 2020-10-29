Manju Basu

Manju was an avid community volunteer at the old Charleston Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and most recently at Carle Hospice in Champaign. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Manju was a very active member of the Champaign-Urbana, Charleston, and Mattoon communities. She enjoyed entertaining people in her home and was an excellent cook. She loved traveling, reading books, writing poetry, teaching music to children and singing for her friends and family. Manju and her husband served as a host family for several Eastern Illinois University international students over the years. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with her daughter and son-in-law. She was proud of her Indian heritage, and really loved being an American citizen.