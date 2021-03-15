Marcella L. (Brown) Clark

Being active in church was important to Marcella, which she always enjoyed. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Throughout her life, she was employed at various businesses in Mattoon and Olney.

To say Marcella loved baseball and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals is an understatement! She learned the game of baseball at an early age, eventually using her skills to become one of the first female coaches at an amateur level with the Mattoon Little League during the 1970s. In fact, she enjoyed many sports and if you attended a local sporting event while her sons or grandchildren were participating, you never had to question for whom she was cheering.

Marcella had a soft spot in her heart for dogs, especially her Australian Shepherd "Sammy." She also enjoyed decorating cakes, making cream cheese mints, a good glass of iced tea, chicken and noodles and a competitive game of Euchre.

Marcella faced many health-related setbacks later in life, especially during the last several years. Yet her determination to get better was relentless and admirable. She was never without the love and support of faithful family and friends to help carry her through.