OLNEY - Marcella L. (Brown) Clark, age 79, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Olney, Illinois.
Marcella was born on March 9, 1942 in Danville, Illinois to Leslie F. Brown and Sarah (Lawyer) Brown. At a young age, Marcella, with her two brothers, relocated to Mattoon, Illinois to live with their father and Doris (Kirkendoll) Brown, her adoptive mother and guiding light. From that time on, Marcella truly knew a mother's love and her heart was filled with faith and love for God.
After graduating from Mattoon High School in 1960, Marcella married Jack L. Clark on November 3, 1963 at the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, Illinois. Marcella's greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother. She is survived by Jack; two sons: David Clark and his wife Mary of Cincinnati, OH and Shawn Clark and his wife Emily of Olney, IL; and two grandchildren: Jessica and Carson Clark also of Olney, who provided Marcella with a constant abundance of happiness, laughter and pride that aided in healing on many occasions.
Marcella is also survived by her brother Leslie R. Brown and his wife Billie of Allen, TX; brother-in-law Rod Clark and his wife Sue of Mattoon, IL; an aunt, Catherine "Kate" Guyette of Mattoon, IL. and an uncle, Robert "Pat" Kirkendoll and wife Janet of Garland, TX; many nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends, all of whom she held dear. Marcella is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Robert Brown and Harlan Brown.
Being active in church was important to Marcella, which she always enjoyed. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Throughout her life, she was employed at various businesses in Mattoon and Olney.
To say Marcella loved baseball and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals is an understatement! She learned the game of baseball at an early age, eventually using her skills to become one of the first female coaches at an amateur level with the Mattoon Little League during the 1970s. In fact, she enjoyed many sports and if you attended a local sporting event while her sons or grandchildren were participating, you never had to question for whom she was cheering.
Marcella had a soft spot in her heart for dogs, especially her Australian Shepherd "Sammy." She also enjoyed decorating cakes, making cream cheese mints, a good glass of iced tea, chicken and noodles and a competitive game of Euchre.
Marcella faced many health-related setbacks later in life, especially during the last several years. Yet her determination to get better was relentless and admirable. She was never without the love and support of faithful family and friends to help carry her through.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the many doctors, nurses, EMTs/Paramedics, caregivers and staff of Helia Healthcare of Olney, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Olney and Good Samaritan Hospital Vincennes, all of whom cared for Marcella with grace as if she was a member of their own family. We are extremely grateful for their guidance, care and compassion, especially that of Dr. Rafael Lao and the entire staff at Olney DaVita Dialysis Center.
A memorial and celebration of life for Marcella will be held at a later date.
In honor of Marcella, please consider a donation to Victorious Children's Home: Kenya, a charity close to her heart. This charity helps build housing for orphaned children in Kenya.
Donations can be made at soworldwide.kindful.com and by selecting the "Victorious Children's Home: Kenya" campaign.
