March 28, 1944 - May 21, 2022

GAYS — Marche Louise Carter, age 78, of Gays, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Long officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. The family would like to invite those in attendance to the Burgess Auditorium for a meal following the service. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

Marche was born on March 28, 1944, in Pensacola, FL, the daughter of Herman Jr. and Glenna (Fuller) Bartels. She married Riley "Butch" Carter Jr. on March 22, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2019.

Survivors include daughters: Tabetha (Paul) Long and Tonya Carter; grandchildren; Dustin Long, Nicole Shaffer, Brittany (Kirk) Tappendorf, Chaase Long, Christopher Fuller (Sierra Vaultonburg) and Drew Lampley; great-grandchildren: Kaylie, Waylon, Keagan, Harleigh, Alexis, Landon, Haven, Brooke, Breighton, Daphne, Kameron, Riley, Grayson and Deacon; siblings; Robert (Wynona) Bartels, Renee Farr, Tana (Robert) Easter, Tionna Bartels and Demira (Michael) Wishard; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companions, Missy and Joey.

In addition to her husband, Marche was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Ross; and brother-in-law, Rick Farr.

Marche retired from General Electric in 1999 after 27-years of dedicated service. She was an avid crocheter and enjoyed making things for others as gifts. Her daughter helped sell her work at craft fairs. Marche loved having her family around and especially enjoyed cooking for them. Macaroni and cheese was served at each meal. Marche was famous for her Mexican chicken, blackberry cobbler, chocolate pie and strawberry delight. In the kitchen, she was always looking over your shoulder to make sure you were adding the correct ingredients. Every year for the past 30-years, Marche hosted a hog roast at her home. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.