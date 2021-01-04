PHOENIX, Arizona — Marcia Lynn (Culp) Ethington, 59, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly Mattoon, Illinois passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on December 23, 2020.

She was born on February 18, 1961 in Charleston, Illinois to the late Roy Culp and surviving Sabra (Temples) Culp.

She married Thomas Ethington on August 1, 1986 in Toledo, Illinois, he survives. She is also survived by three children: Clint Body and wife Gretchen of Mattoon, Illinois, Brittany Ethington of Phoenix, Arizona, and Breanna Le Beau and husband Harley of Castle Rock, Colorado; six grandchildren: Carson and Tyson Body of Mattoon, Illinois, Emony Pierce and Jaxon Smith of Phoenix, Arizona, and Harrison and Bryson Le Beau of Castle Rock, Colorado; and two siblings: Carla (Culp) Seaman and husband Bo, and Greg Culp and wife Jackie, all of Mattoon, Illinois.

Marcia was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, needlework, and was an avid reader. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She spent her life caring for her children as a stay at home mom and that continued to her grandchildren. She gave everything she had to her family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, a private Celebration of Life will be held on a date yet to be determined in 2021.