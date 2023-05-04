Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date in Lynman Township Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church's Youth Appalachia Service Project (ASP on the memo line) and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

She is survived by her daughter, Celia Lea Sanders of Charleston, IL; three grandchildren: Jared Wright (fiance, Rainie Seibold), Cameron (Jessica) Wright, and Savanah Wright; and two great-grandchildren: Niall Westley Wright, and Nolan Maxwell Wright. She was preceded in death by her son, John "Alan" Speer.

Margaret worked at Eastern Illinois University in the records department for several years before retiring. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Charleston Weavers and Spinning Guild. She graduated from EIU with a bachelor's in Botany, which led to her love of plants, gardening, and flowers. She enjoyed reading, listening to the radio, and her dog Sam. She was a big sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Cubs. She had a passion for travel and truly enjoyed seeing the world. She will be missed.