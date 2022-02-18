CHARLESTON — Margaret Elizabeth Floyd, 97, passed away peacefully Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL. Services will be planned at a later date. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Margaret Elizabeth Powell Floyd was born to William Leslie and Edith McEndree Powell in rural Wayne County near Rinard, IL, on June 11, 1924. The family later moved to Flora, IL, where she graduated from Harter Stanford Township High School in 1941.

She attended Eastern Illinois University her freshman year before transferring to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, where she graduated in 1945. She graduated from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, with a master's degree in social work in 1948.

She married Thomas William Floyd on June 12, 1948, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2010. They had four children: Edith Floyd, Charleston, IL, Ruth (Mark) Boardman, Charleston, IL, Julia (Grant) Kirby, Fishersville, VA, and John Floyd (special friend Tricia Dye), Charleston, IL; ten grandchildren: Ryan (Shay) Coffey, Englewood, FL, Andrew (Shanae) Coffey, Charleston, IL, Amy (Brad) Heiny, Indianapolis, IN, Steven Kirby, Annapolis, MD, Katlyn Kirby, Alexandria, VA, Joshua (Savannah) Meers, Charleston, IL, Brenna Kirby, Odenton, MD, Mackenzie Kirby, Fishersville, VA, Jacob Floyd, Charleston, IL, Emma Floyd, Charleston, IL; and five great-grandchildren: Lilith Danner, Brielle Coffey, Logan Heiny, Lyla Heiny, and Claire Coffey.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters: Lenora Thompson and Julia Blair.

Margaret began her career with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and retired from the Department as Supervisor of the Charleston, IL, Field Office in 1986. She also worked as a school social worker for the Bloomington, IL, School District, The Baby Fold in Normal, IL, and Coles County Mental Health.

During their married life Margaret and Tom lived in West Frankfort, Elmwood Park, Hoopeston, Bloomington, Carbondale, Normal and Charleston, IL. They loved to travel and visited most of the fifty states, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Taiwan where Margaret taught English to government workers while Tom taught education students as part of an exchange between Eastern Illinois University and Kaohsiung University.

Margaret was a much-loved mother. Many thought of her as their second mother. The dinner table was always open for one more. Margaret held her family and her Savior as her most precious gifts.

Margaret was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston and served as a ruling elder. She was also a member of Chapter KO of PEO International. While in Charleston, she served on the boards of CCAR and the Coalition for People in Need.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, Coalition for People in Need, or Lincolnland Hospice.

Thank you to the Villas of Holly Brook/Reflections and Lincolnland Hospice for their kind and loving care.

