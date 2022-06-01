Nov. 24, 1927 - April 29, 2022

Margaret "Maggie" Stirewalt passed away April 29, 2022, at North Chandler Place in Chandler, AZ.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at later date in Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Maggie was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, to the late Frank and Iva Clark in Mattoon, IL. She is survived by her two children: Linda Young and Jim Stirewalt, both of Queen Creek, AZ.; three grandchildren: Jennifer (Coey) Herrington of Charleston, IL, Hannah Stirewalt of Gilbert, AZ, and Josh Stirewalt of Queen Creek, AZ; two great-grandchildren: Dane and Shelby Herrington of Charleston, IL. She was known as Aunt Marg for many nieces and nephews and was loved by all.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Stirewalt; six siblings: Bertha Lawhorn, Bell Tracy, Hobert Clark, Hubert Clark, Edna Hartley and Pearl Norviel.

Maggie graduated from Mattoon High School, soon after she pursued a career as a flight attendant for United Airlines. During that time, Maggie also modeled for Neiman Marcus while living in Denver, CO. She eventually moved back to Mattoon, IL, and worked for General Electric for thirty-years until her retirement.

Maggie enjoyed being involved in her church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known by many and will be sorely missed by those that knew her and loved her.

At Maggie's request, all are invited to her Celebration of Life at Spanky's Food and Spirits, 1920 Oak Avenue, Mattoon, IL, on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.