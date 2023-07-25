June 11, 1929 - July 25, 2023

MATTOON — Margie June Raymer Smith, age 94, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:26 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Margie was born on June 11, 1929, in Coles County, IL, the daughter of Luther and Lelia (Tanner) Raymer. She married Dale L. Smith on March 6, 1948. He preceded her into Heaven on April 22, 2012.

Survivors include her children: Lana Fuller of Mattoon, IL, and Dennis (Patty) Smith of Olathe, KS; grandchildren: Andrea (Troy) Walker of Mattoon, IL, Anna (Kevin) McCormick of Edgerton, KS, and Scott (Cristi) Smith of Blue Springs, MO; and great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Tyler) Rowand of Boyd, TX, Noah Walker of Mattoon, IL, Peyton Walker of Mattoon, IL, Killian McCormick of Edgerton, KS, Kyler McCormick of Edgerton, KS, Asher McCormick of Edgerton, KS, and Elijah Smith of Blue Springs, MO.

Margie was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, and son-in-law, Barry Fuller.

Margie worked at Hancock Fabrics and Phipps Cradle and Tot for many years. She was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon. Margie was the last original member of the Table 8 women's breakfast group. She was a seamstress. Margie had a great sense of humor. She and her late husband enjoyed day trips while antiquing and eating at local mom/pop restaurants. Most importantly, Margie loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

