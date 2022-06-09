Margie Lucille Burnett

July 31, 1923 - June 7, 2022

GREENUP — Margie Lucille (Glidewell) Burnett, 98, of Greenup, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022.

She was born July 31, 1923, in Crooked Creek Township in Cumberland County, the daughter of Sylvester Leon Glidewell and Lala Edna (Miller) Glidewell.

She married William A. Burnett August 4, 1941, in Tacoma, WA, and became a military wife during his service in WWII.

Margie was a 1940 graduate of Casey High School where she was active in band and choir. She played popular tunes on the piano in the rec room at lunch and her friends would dance. Typing over 100 words per minute, she was selected to represent Casey High School at a State of Illinois typing competition at the capitol in Springfield, IL.

She was a founding member of the Cumberland County Home Bureau in 1949. They met monthly for educational lessons on cooking, gardening, sewing, and interior design. Margie truly enjoyed being a farmer's housewife, growing and preserving food, gardening, cooking, and baking. Her great-grandkids called her the "Cookie Girl."

Margie was a member of the Hazel Dell Church of Christ. She joined in duets and quartets with other church members to sing at weddings and funerals.

Margie and William enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. Annual ABC Bowling Tournament trips became a tradition and took them to many cities they otherwise would not have seen.

She is survived by her daughters: L. Diane (Norman) West of Greenup, IL, and Marla S. Mumford of Henderson, NV; her grandchildren: Brian (Angela) West of Indianola, IA, Roger (Glennys) West of Savoy, IL, Zane (Kieran) Mumford of San Diego, CA, and Amanda (Mark) Guimont of Henderson, NV; and great-grandchildren: Ryanna West of Chattanooga, TN, Andrew (Madisyn) West of Des Moines, IA, Landon West of Savoy, IL, Harrison West and Dominick West of Indianola, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Hazel Dell south side cemetery with her grandson, Brian West officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

