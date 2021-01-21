 Skip to main content
Marian Burtram Kite
Marian Burtram Kite

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Marian Burtram Kite, age 98 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:22 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL.

A funeral service in her honor will be at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Willard Love will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

For the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.

