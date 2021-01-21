CAPE CORAL, Florida — Marian Burtram Kite, age 98 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:22 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL.

A funeral service in her honor will be at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Willard Love will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.