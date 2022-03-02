SUMNER — Marian Eileen Cunningham, age 99, of rural Sumner, IL, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the presence of her daughters.

She was born on May 10, 1922, in Petty Township, IL, the daughter of Joy Wagner and Veva Lathrop Wagner. She wed Joseph Cooper Cunningham on January 2, 1945, in Tacoma, WA, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015.

Eileen taught school for 24-years, primarily in Lawrence County. She was a nursing home administrator at Mattoon Manor in Mattoon, IL, and Ridgeview Care Center in Oblong, IL. She and her husband, Cooper, were owner/operators of Mattoon, Oblong, Grayville and Albion nursing homes. She was actively involved in the weekly publication of The Sumner Press, which she was also an owner/co-publisher. She was an active member of the Sumner Congregational Christian Church throughout her lifetime. She and Cooper were charter members of the Sumner Saddle Club, and they were a driving force in the Red Hills Old Settlers Association for over 20-years.

Preceding Eileen in death was her husband of 70-years, Joseph Cooper Cunningham; her dear parents, Joy Wagner and Veva Lathrop Wagner; two brothers: Kenneth Wagner and Robert Wagner; one sister-in-law, Christine Wagner; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth O'Bell.

Survivors include two daughters: Jenny (Dan) Pargin of rural Sumner and Cinda (Steve) Bell of rural Bridgeport; four grandchildren: Sarah (Cale) Griesemer, Seth (Katheryn) Pargin, Cooper (Beverly) Bell, and Mary-Grace (Seth) Carlson; nine great-grandchildren: Ryann Griesemer, Jack Griesemer, Avi Pargin, Liam Pargin, Norah Pargin, Joseph Bell, Kenny Bell, Cunningham Carlson, and Richmond Carlson; two sisters-in-law: Jean Wagner and Ruth Simms; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sivert-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Sumner, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Sumner City Cemetery.

