Feb. 15, 1928 - Jan. 12, 2023

CHARLESTON — Marian Louise Arnold, 94, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home-Harmony Center in Mattoon, with family at her side.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery, rural Charleston. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. til service time Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Oak Grove Separate Baptist Church.

Marian was born February 15, 1928, at Charleston, daughter of Reverend Lewis and Lois D. (Kibler) Eaton. She married James Leland Davis, October 22, 1945, at Little Rock, AR. He preceded her into Heaven, January 13, 1965. June 5, 1966, she married Russell Calvin Arnold at Charleston. He preceded her into Heaven, January 31, 2004.

She is survived by one son, Danny Davis and wife Rovene of Sanford, FL; one sister, Karen Love and husband Kenny of Arcola; four grandchildren: Troy Epperson and wife Renee of Mattoon, Travis Davis and wife Mandy of Sanford, FL, Kayla Moore (Shawn Baker) of Neoga, and Taya Davis (Skyler Bryant) of Charleston; nine great-grandchildren, Madyson Epperson, Ally Davis, Austen Epperson, Colton Davis, Reese Davis, Braylin Nickles, Audrejohna Bryant, Bentley Baker, and Kinzley Baker. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Donald Eaton; her parents; one sister, Geraldine Curnutt; one daughter, Kathy McDevitt; one son, Rick Davis; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Epperson.

Marian was a member of the Oak Grove Separate Baptist Church of rural Oakland. She retired as a cashier from the Eisner/Jewel grocery store. Marian loved the time she was able to spend with her family. She enjoyed shopping of any kind, especially QVC, and had a large collection of Roosters. Marian loved listening to Gospel music and watching Gaither videos.