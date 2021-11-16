SULLIVAN — Mariann Rappe', 71, of Sullivan, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her winter home in Bonita Springs, FL.

A Celebration of Life reception will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Mattoon VFW. Burial will be later in the Calvary Cemetery, Mattoon. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mariann was born on September 10, 1950, at Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Charles Kenneth and Doris Louise Leitch Neff. She worked as a line feeder at R.R. Donnelly in Mattoon. Mariann married Martin J. (Marty) Rappe' on November 6, 1971, at Mattoon, IL, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.

Survivors include her children: Shelby (Dan) Boyer and Marty (Rachel) Rappe', both of Sullivan; grandchildren: Dani (Devin) Londrigan, Layni Boyer, Tucker Rappe' and A. J. Rappe'; brothers: Tim (Beth) Neff of Dunnellon, FL, and Jerry (Judy) Neff of Bradenton, FL; and a sister-in-law Mary Jo Rappe' of Springfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law Ronald Rappe'.

Mariann was so loved by her friends and families. She was one hell of a sweet lady. She was always a fighter. She battled and survived her fight with breast cancer. She greatly enjoyed spending time in her Florida home surrounded by her friends. She loved spending time reading, and watching The Food Channel. She was an amazing cook, and loved to cook for her family. She always insisted on cooking enough for Coxey's Army. The only thing she asks from everyone is to walk in love (and watch for deer).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lester's Feet Foundation (lestersfeetfoundation.org) or Sarah Bush Mobile Mammography (Sarah bush.org).