Feb. 22, 1934 - Sept. 9, 2022

NORMAL — Marianna Sparks, age 88, of Normal, IL formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 6:15 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, in Normal, IL.

A Funeral Mass in her memory will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Marianna was born on February 22, 1934, to the late Francis Allen and Florence Catherine (Powers) Crum. She married Ray William "Bill" Sparks on June 9, 1954, in Mattoon, IL, he preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.

She is survived by seven children: Tony Sparks and wife Debbie of St. Augustine, FL, Tim Sparks and wife Joan of Lincoln, NE, Philomena Bruner and husband Greg of Carpentersville, IL, Dan Sparks and wife Cindy of Bloomington, IN, Angie Lawrence and husband John "Cal" of Normal, IL, Amy Kolker and husband Alex of Davenport, IA, Ernie Sparks and wife Debbie of Mattoon, IL; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two on the way; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Sparks. She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, one niece, and two nephews.

Marianna retired from First Mid Bank & Trust in Mattoon, IL after more than thirty years of dedicated service. Prior to that she was employed at Craig and Craig LLC in Mattoon, IL and in her early years she was proud to begin her working career at A&W Root Beer Stand in Mattoon, IL.

Throughout her life, Marianna exemplified the qualities of having a true servant's heart. She was a faithful and longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. She was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound, a member of Daughters of Isabella serving as Treasurer, and took pride in preparing funeral dinners and baking cookies for families in need.

Marianna generously volunteered her time to the Mattoon Community Food Center, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and as Treasurer for Boy Scout Troup 152.

Spending time with her church family and friends was always uplifting for Marianna. She enjoyed the Dairy Queen Coffee Group, her Bridge Partners, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and embroidery. However, family was the center of her core, as she poured her heart and soul into raising seven children and always found ways to make each of them feel special. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the favorite topic of discussion, and her face would light up whenever she saw them.

Marianna will be greatly missed but her legacy of love and serving others will live on.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 or Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938.

