Marietta Mitchell Warner

Marietta was born December 21, 1933, in Bowling Green, KY, the daughter of Robert Ellis Mitchell and Evadine Cecilia Buckman. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, class of 1951, and a student at the Bowling Green Business University. Following school she moved to Chicago to work for Delta Airlines. It was in Chicago that she met the love of her life, University of Illinois student, John Warner. They married on April 27, 1957. They were married for 57 years, until his passing in 2014, residing most of those years in Mattoon, IL. As a child, Marietta enjoyed spending time with her brother and friends playing on Hospital Hill in Bowling Green. As a mother, Marietta was highly engaged in the lives of her boys, Mike and Dan, acting as a homeroom mother, supporting their academics and extracurricular activities and even as a Cub Scout leader. Marietta loved spending time with her family, her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh, to sing and to dance. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.