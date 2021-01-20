BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Marietta Mitchell Warner, 87, passed away January 14, 2021, at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Marietta was born December 21, 1933, in Bowling Green, KY, the daughter of Robert Ellis Mitchell and Evadine Cecilia Buckman. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, class of 1951, and a student at the Bowling Green Business University. Following school she moved to Chicago to work for Delta Airlines. It was in Chicago that she met the love of her life, University of Illinois student, John Warner. They married on April 27, 1957. They were married for 57 years, until his passing in 2014, residing most of those years in Mattoon, IL. As a child, Marietta enjoyed spending time with her brother and friends playing on Hospital Hill in Bowling Green. As a mother, Marietta was highly engaged in the lives of her boys, Mike and Dan, acting as a homeroom mother, supporting their academics and extracurricular activities and even as a Cub Scout leader. Marietta loved spending time with her family, her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh, to sing and to dance. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Marietta is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Warner of Mattoon and her brother, Robert Ellis (Barbara) Mitchell.
Marietta is survived by sons: Michael (Kimberley) Warner of Bowling Green, KY, and Daniel (Gena) Warner of Doha, Qatar and niece, Bonnie Berman of Bowling Green, KY. She was the proud "Silly Grandma" to: John Warner of Portland, OR; Claire (Beau) Aguon and son, Jack of San Diego, CA; Nathan (Isaac) Warner of San Diego, CA; McKenzie (Keith) Vivatanasorn and son, Noah of Houston, TX; Graham Warner of Nashville, TN; Morgan (Kyle) Ramsey and son, August of Houston, TX; Bailey (Romeo) Judeh of Ft. Worth, TX; Mitchell Berman of Bowling Green, KY; and Lizabeth (Joshua) Gibson and children: Warner and Ellis of Bowling Green, KY.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the caregivers at Bridgepointe, TCU, and the Christian Health Center at Village Manor who participated in her care.
J.C. Kirby & Son will conduct a private family graveside service honoring her life at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
