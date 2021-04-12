ATLANTA, Georgia — Marilyn Charlene (Walker) Schneider passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital Midtown Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. She was 79. Marilyn was born August 8, 1941 in Windsor Township, IL. She was the daughter and one of eleven children born to the late Charles Albert Walker and Mary Elizabeth Voegel Walker. She grew up and graduated from Windsor High School in IL. Before she married, she first worked as Secretary for the Department of the Navy in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and was later promoted to Programmer. On May 16, 1964, she married Richard George Schneider and moved to Durham, NC where Richard was living and working. She worked as a programmer for a local firm until her son, Scott was born. In 1967, Richard's job moved them to the Baltimore area where her son, Michael was born. She worked as secretary at the local Lutheran grade school while raising her family and caring for four foster children. In 1977 they moved to Stone Mountain, GA. While caring for her family, she managed to renovate rent and flip houses. She worked, for a time, at CDC and later as a secretary for a Decatur law firm. On March 19, 1990 they made their permanent home in Greene County. After moving to Lake Oconee, she worked alongside her husband in his business, RGS Software, Inc. She continued to serve in her community as a member of the Pilot Club, delivering meals on wheels, and was a founding member of Lake Oconee Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed sewing making many of her own clothes. She kept two favorite sayings in front of her. "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace" Jimi Hendrix. "A truly happy person is the one who can enjoy the scenery on a detour" Author unknown. The last saying is very appropriate as she had a poor sense of direction and was lost many times when driving by herself, and thoroughly enjoyed the scenery.