Marilyn Jane Smith

April 8, 1929 - Aug. 24, 2022

ARCOLA — Marilyn Jane (Storm) Smith, age 93, of Arcola, IL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 5:29 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola, IL.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ashgrove (Cochran) Cemetery located Southeast of Windsor, IL. Reverend Brent Budd will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Marilyn was born on April 8, 1929, in Neoga, IL, to the late Dallas Elroy and Helen (Baker) Storm. She married R.L. Smith; he passed away in 2001. She is survived by one son, Mark R. Smith of Arcola, IL; two grandchildren: Andrew W. Smith and wife Shay of Mattoon, IL, Elizabeth Storm Hibner and husband Brian of Westmont, IL; two great-grandchildren: Henry A. Hibner, and Hannah Storm Hibner.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Joanne Moore in 2022, Margaret Bowman in 1989; two brothers-in-law: Don C. Bowman in 1972, Walter W. Moore in 2022; her parents; grandparents, Cliff and Lydia Storm and Fred and Maggie Baker; and special friend J.W. Spencer.

After graduating from Drummer Township High School in Gibson City, IL, in 1947, Marilyn continued her education at St. John's College of Nursing in Springfield, IL. She received her Registered Nursing Degree in 1950. Marilyn then began her career as a nurse and served the Mattoon, IL, Community for more than fifty years. She demonstrated professionalism and compassion throughout her employment at Mattoon Memorial Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Dr. John D. Hardinger's office, and Blaw Knox where she retired after twenty-eight dedicated years.

She was a faithful and longtime member of First Christian Church of Mattoon, IL, and after moving to Arcola, IL. she became a member of the Arcola Christian Church. Recently, Marilyn had the joy and pleasure of attending her 75th High School Reunion. Skilled at crafting, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and needle point. Her love of children was evident to many as she was known as the neighborhood grandmother. However, she cultivated a special bond with each of her grandchildren and was always there for encouragement and support.

Marilyn will be greatly missed, and her memory will live on.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Arcola Public Library, 407 E. Main St. Arcola, IL, 61910.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.