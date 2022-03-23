Marilyn Jean Perryman

March 8, 1937 - March 21, 2022

MATTOON — Marilyn Jean (Ennen) Perryman, age 85, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:04 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving children.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Pastor Andy Herzberg officiating. A private family burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Marilyn was born March 8, 1937, on a farm in Buckley, IL, the daughter of Elda Ennen. She attended school in Buckley and graduated from Forrest, IL, High School. Upon graduation, she moved to Paxton, where she began working the night shift as a telephone operator, often giving free calls home to the service men and women.

She married Robert "Bob" Perryman on January 24, 1959. He served with the Illinois State Police until his retirement in 1984. Marilyn worked at the Mattoon Eisner/Jewel food store for many years. There she had a loyal following of regular customers who would patiently wait in line just to see her. These people along with many coworkers became lifelong friends.

She was a member of St. John's for many years and was a past President of the Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Perryman; daughter, Dana (Scott) Meyer; brother, Larry Wurzbuger; sister, Connie Warner; grandchildren: Amelia and Julia Perryman, Chloe and Quinn Meyer; special friend/accomplice, Wendy Dexter; and beloved dog Tinkerbell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, and sister, Valerie.

Although she was known for making pies and friends, her greatest accomplishment was making memories with her grandchildren.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.