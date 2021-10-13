MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Marilyn May Slover Andres, Sullivan native and former area resident, passed away suddenly October 10, 2021, in the Memphis, TN, area.
She was born May 12, 1941 in Decatur, daughter of Russell and Vera Slover. She grew up in Sullivan, and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1959. She participated in: band, cheer, National Honor Society and other school activities; including being selected as Homecoming Queen in 1956. She was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, and taught in elementary schools in Windsor, IL, as well as Fort Collins, CO, and Sierra Vista, AZ. During her years in Colorado, she received her MS in Education and a Colorado Teacher of the Year award. She loved kids, travel, reading, dancing, goats and all things Elvis - in no particular order!
Marilyn married Ron Andres, also of Sullivan, July 12, 1959. Surviving are her husband Ron; and son, Mike of Mumford, TN; daughters: Lori Andres of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Lisa Wilkinson and husband Bob of Hawaii; grandchildren: Olivia Allgood (Keegan), Blake Smith (Tyler), Jessica and Adam Largent, Taylor Benavides; and great-grandchildren: Riley and Skyler Allgood, and Elliott Benavides; and sister, Myrna Voudrie of Mattoon, and sister/cousin Sandra Fisher of Princeton, IL. She was predeceased by her parents; grandson Andrew Benavides; and twin sister, Carolyn Kay, who died at birth.
A Celebration of Marilyn's Life luncheon for family and friends will be held Saturday October, 16 at 12:00 noon at the Allenville Christian Church. Condolences may be sent c/o Mike Andres, 544 Bower Rd. Mumford, TN, 38058.