Marilyn May Slover Andres

She was born May 12, 1941 in Decatur, daughter of Russell and Vera Slover. She grew up in Sullivan, and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1959. She participated in: band, cheer, National Honor Society and other school activities; including being selected as Homecoming Queen in 1956. She was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, and taught in elementary schools in Windsor, IL, as well as Fort Collins, CO, and Sierra Vista, AZ. During her years in Colorado, she received her MS in Education and a Colorado Teacher of the Year award. She loved kids, travel, reading, dancing, goats and all things Elvis - in no particular order!