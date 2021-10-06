MATTOON — Marjorie M. Beals, age 84 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at Illini Heritage Rehabilitation and Health in Champaign, IL.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Marjorie was born on March 19, 1937, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of the late Loy R. and Daisy J. (Storm) Shook. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelynne K. Brosam of Urbana, IL; five grandchildren: Jeanette Brosam of Urbana, IL, Jim Brosam of Los Angeles, CA, Tom Beals and wife Nicole of Charleston, IL, Andrew Beals and wife Jenny of Mt Zion, IL, Tyler Beals and wife Janarra of Decatur, IL; and one sister, Fran K. Lanman of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by her son, Donn "Donnie" P. Beals; three brothers: Loy JR., Don, Bob Shook.

For more than twenty years, Marjorie was a dedicated employee of RR Donnelly. She attended Marshall Avenue Christian Church in Mattoon, IL. Over the years, Marjorie enjoyed sending thoughtful cards to her neighbors and creating many friendships along the way. A loving mother and grandmother, Marjorie was truly devoted to her family. She was proud of all their accomplishments and never missed a birthday or special occasion.

She was a woman of strength and compassion who loved deeply. Marjorie's memory will live on through the hearts of her loved ones.

Memorials in her honor may be made to American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 or www.heart.org

