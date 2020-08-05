× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — Marjorie M. Miller, 88, of Sullivan, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020 in the Odd Fellows Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with Pastor John Stewart officiating. Private family visitation will be held. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family requests that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing to comply with the suggested Covid-19 regulations.

Marjorie was born December 3, 1931 in Lake City, the daughter of Frank and Juanita Howard Wood. She was a homemaker and a member of the Jonathan Creek Christian Church in Sullivan and the Moultrie County Home Extension. Marjorie married Donald E. Miller April 1952 in Lovington and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2014.