SULLIVAN — Marjorie M. Miller, 88, of Sullivan, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020 in the Odd Fellows Rebekah Home in Mattoon.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with Pastor John Stewart officiating. Private family visitation will be held. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family requests that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing to comply with the suggested Covid-19 regulations.
Marjorie was born December 3, 1931 in Lake City, the daughter of Frank and Juanita Howard Wood. She was a homemaker and a member of the Jonathan Creek Christian Church in Sullivan and the Moultrie County Home Extension. Marjorie married Donald E. Miller April 1952 in Lovington and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2014.
Surviving are her daughter Debbie (Larry) Cole of Mattoon; son Dan (Becky) Miller of Arthur; brother Floyd (Clara) Wood of Lovington; grandchildren Amy Cole and Scott (Adrienne) Cole of Mattoon, Doug Cole of Neoga, Bricen Miller of West Palm Beach, Florida, Brent (Bethany) Miller of Tampa, Florida and Brianne E. (Treston) Eads of Arthur and great grandchildren Savannah Cole, Morgan Cole, Jordyn Cole, Ava Miller, Harper Miller, Kinsley Eads and Tinley Eads.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and two sisters.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.