May 16, 1927 - July 29, 2022
Our beautiful, loving, kind, and gentle mother, Marjorie Peel, age 95, of Mattoon, IL, left this world at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Marjorie was born on May 16, 1927 in Casey, IL, the daughter of Martin Elliott and Stella (Kelley) Elliott. She married her first husband, Peter Briseno, on November 1, 1946. Marjorie later married John Peel on January 27, 1967.
Survivors include children: Connie Downs of Paris, IL, Peter (Opal) Briseno of Paris, IL, Michael Briseno of Mattoon, IL, Ted (Debbie) Briseno of Neoga, IL, Deborah (Susan Harding) Briseno of Mattoon, IL; step-daughter, Janice Milsap Connor of TX; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her spouses; parents; brother, Bernard Downey; and grandson, Christopher Briseno.
Marjorie was a wonderful and dedicated mother to her five children. Because of her genuine love, support, strength, and dedication as a mother, she raised five successful children, two sons of which served honorably in the Vietnam War. Marjorie loved camping, boating, spending time at the lake, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and staying current on politics, her favorite being Chris Cuomo on CNN. She also enjoyed socializing, whether it was as a regular at Starbucks or while on her daily walks through the mall or Home Depot. Marjorie spent the last nineteen years living at the Fellowship Center where she had previously been active on the Council. Marjorie loved getting together with family and friends to celebrate everything, birthdays and holidays. Marjorie will be remembered for her humble spirit, thankful nature, and always kind disposition. She will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.