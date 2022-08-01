 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marjorie Peel

Marjorie Peel

May 16, 1927 - July 29, 2022

Our beautiful, loving, kind, and gentle mother, Marjorie Peel, age 95, of Mattoon, IL, left this world at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.

Marjorie was born on May 16, 1927 in Casey, IL, the daughter of Martin Elliott and Stella (Kelley) Elliott. She married her first husband, Peter Briseno, on November 1, 1946. Marjorie later married John Peel on January 27, 1967.

Survivors include children: Connie Downs of Paris, IL, Peter (Opal) Briseno of Paris, IL, Michael Briseno of Mattoon, IL, Ted (Debbie) Briseno of Neoga, IL, Deborah (Susan Harding) Briseno of Mattoon, IL; step-daughter, Janice Milsap Connor of TX; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her spouses; parents; brother, Bernard Downey; and grandson, Christopher Briseno.

Marjorie was a wonderful and dedicated mother to her five children. Because of her genuine love, support, strength, and dedication as a mother, she raised five successful children, two sons of which served honorably in the Vietnam War. Marjorie loved camping, boating, spending time at the lake, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and staying current on politics, her favorite being Chris Cuomo on CNN. She also enjoyed socializing, whether it was as a regular at Starbucks or while on her daily walks through the mall or Home Depot. Marjorie spent the last nineteen years living at the Fellowship Center where she had previously been active on the Council. Marjorie loved getting together with family and friends to celebrate everything, birthdays and holidays. Marjorie will be remembered for her humble spirit, thankful nature, and always kind disposition. She will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

