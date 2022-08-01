Marjorie Peel

Marjorie was a wonderful and dedicated mother to her five children. Because of her genuine love, support, strength, and dedication as a mother, she raised five successful children, two sons of which served honorably in the Vietnam War. Marjorie loved camping, boating, spending time at the lake, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and staying current on politics, her favorite being Chris Cuomo on CNN. She also enjoyed socializing, whether it was as a regular at Starbucks or while on her daily walks through the mall or Home Depot. Marjorie spent the last nineteen years living at the Fellowship Center where she had previously been active on the Council. Marjorie loved getting together with family and friends to celebrate everything, birthdays and holidays. Marjorie will be remembered for her humble spirit, thankful nature, and always kind disposition. She will be greatly missed.