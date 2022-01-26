Marjorie Salem

Maggie attended EIU and later graduated from SIUE. She worked as a Paraprofessional in Special Ed in Mattoon, Macomb, and La Harpe prior to retiring. Maggie loved being an educator and working with children. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Kappa Phi, Business and Professional Women, Dance Masters Association, Dance Educators of America, and the Saint Louis Civic Ballet Association. Maggie enjoyed going to The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, playing tennis, teaching dance, and attending school volleyball and softball events. She had a love for animals and adopted several cats over the years. Maggie will be remembered as a wonderful woman who was loved by all. She will be missed by all those who knew her.