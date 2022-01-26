Marjorie Salem

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Marjorie "Maggie" Salem, age 80, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

No services are planned at this time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Maggie was born on November 6, 1941 in Mattoon, the daughter of Cleo Wayne and Alice (Moore) Kennedy. She married Terry Salem on November 24, 1962.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59-years, Terry Salem of Mattoon, IL; children: Lia (Aarron) Cook of Decatur, IL, and Mike (Sharisa) Salem of Charleston, IL; grandchildren: Evan, Chase, and Killian Cook all of Decatur, IL.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents.

Maggie attended EIU and later graduated from SIUE. She worked as a Paraprofessional in Special Ed in Mattoon, Macomb, and La Harpe prior to retiring. Maggie loved being an educator and working with children. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Kappa Phi, Business and Professional Women, Dance Masters Association, Dance Educators of America, and the Saint Louis Civic Ballet Association. Maggie enjoyed going to The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, playing tennis, teaching dance, and attending school volleyball and softball events. She had a love for animals and adopted several cats over the years. Maggie will be remembered as a wonderful woman who was loved by all. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

