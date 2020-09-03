Marjory "Marge" L. Metzger

Marge was born in Charleston on December 23, 1932, to the late Lewin M. and Gertrude D. (Lynch) Neff. She married Clifford "Cliff" W. Metzger on May 17, 1952, in Charleston, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2006. Marge is survived by three daughters: Diana Sullivan and husband, Larry, of Mattoon; Sandra Graven and husband, Tom, of Mattoon; Karen Bellerose and husband, Daniel "Moe," of Telluride, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Milli Metzger, of Mattoon; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven W. Metzger. Marge was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. For several years, she was employed as a concession's auditor for Kerasotes Theatres in Mattoon. Throughout her life, Marge held many memberships including: American Business Women's Association, Illinois Parent Teacher Association, Mattoon Women of the Moose, Mattoon American Legion Auxiliary, Mattoon Eagles Club, and American Contract Bridge League. She served on the City Council of Mattoon from 1978-1985. She was an avid horsewoman who enjoyed leading trail rides through Shawnee National Forest.