Aug. 13, 1956 - April 14, 2023

MATTOON — Mark G. Harden, age 66 of Mattoon, IL, suddenly passed away April 14, 2023, at BroMenn Hospital in Normal, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL; Dr. John Coin will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., is in charge of services.

Mark was born on August 13, 1956, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Rex G. and Mary F. (Littleton) Harden. He married Melissa M. Walker on May 29, 1993, in Friendship Park in Mattoon, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Harden of Mattoon, IL; two devoted sons: Skylor D. and Chancelor G. Harden of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Scott A. Harden and wife, Angela of Panama City, FL; one sister, Cathy T. Lynch and husband, Michael of Mattoon, IL; nieces and nephews: Laci, Keaton, Alison, Shyanne, Triston, and Zayne.

Mark was employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation as a Bridge Paint Inspector Technician for twenty-nine years.

As a follower of Christ, Mark was a devout member of First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. The Bible was the true foundation of his soul and a passion he taught to his family. Over the years, Mark's patience and valuable lessons made an everlasting imprint on his loved ones.

Mark was a freedom loving American that valued The Constitution of the United States. However, above all he treasured his family. Mark, Skylor, and Chancelor had an annual camping trip at Father/Son Camp, attended air shows in Oshkosh, WI, and were avid car enthusiasts.

Mark leaves the legacy of true patriot, great husband and father, friend to all.

