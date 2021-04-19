Mark Josef Riegel

After a number of interesting jobs and pursuits in the 1970s, including carpentry in Chicago, IL, writing for the East West Institute of Boston, MA, and briefly trying sales in Indianapolis, IN, Mark spent a fascinating and enjoyable summer "riding the rods" of various railroad lines of the American west. After he returned, he settled down in Greensboro and worked for Guilford County Social Services in several roles, retiring in 2014.

Throughout his life, he was a lover of music, of words, and of the truth. He was known for his quick wit, his brilliant intellect, his thoughtful conversation, his deeply held sense of right and wrong, and his boundless generosity and kindness to friends and family. He enjoyed hearing family stories of previous generations, talking with his many aunts and uncles on the Riegel side of the family, and was proud his middle name referenced his Bohemian roots. He had endless respect and fascination for the natural world, which he passed along to his children. He loved animals, especially cats and mammoth donkeys.