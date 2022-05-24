July 14, 1961 - May 20, 2022

LERNA — Mark Kenneth Tinder age 60, of Lerna, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, after a brave struggle with Lewy Bodies Dementia and Parkinsons.

Mark was born July 14, 1961, in Charleston, IL, the son of Richard and Susan Tinder.

He married his one true love Cassandra Beasley on December 15, 2006, in Charleston, IL.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra; twin son:, Nicholas Storm of Mattoon, Christopher (Brandy) Storm of Urbana, IL; two daughters: Autumn Risinger (Marcus McDowell) of Mattoon, IL, Jaymie Ryan (Michael Roberts) of Middletown, IL. Grandchildren: Avery Risinger, Tinley Risinger, Eli Storm, Helen Storm, June Storm, Kalyn Roberts, Mya Roberts and Maxam Roberts. Siblings: Susy Horn of Cape Coral, FL and Becky (Bert) Burger of Philipsburg, PA; fatheriIn-law, Ronald L. Beasley; brothers -n-law: Kevin (Kathleen) Beasley, Brian (Lana) Beasley; sister-in-law, Bonnadelle (Jon) Willoughby.He was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Several close friends: Peggy Castle, Tammy James, Tona Whitecotton, Luann Bennett; and his best friend that he loved like a brother: Lee White. He leaves behind his beloved Yorkies: Ace and Frehley.

After graduating from Cumberland High School, Mark worked at Trail Mobile and Justrite Mfg. until his retirement in 2021. Mark enjoyed being outside where he always had a project to work on. He loved his family, friends and was one of the most genuine, kind men that you would meet.

The family would like to thank our SBLHS Hospice Family, Taylor, Jamie, Trista and Joy as they made Mark's final days a beautiful experience for him.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother and father; and mother-in-law, Rhea Beasley.

A memorial will be held July 30, 2022, Fox Ridge Brick Pavillion at 11:00 AM.

The family requests that donations made to SBLHS Hospice in Memory of Mark Tinder.